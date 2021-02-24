Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.18. 7,744,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,988,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14.

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

