Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 2.5%

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 24,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 46,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.77. The company has a market capitalization of £235.52 million and a PE ratio of -21.10.

Get Loungers plc (LGRS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers plc (LGRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers plc (LGRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.