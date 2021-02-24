Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 7.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 258.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

