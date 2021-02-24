Lovisa Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

