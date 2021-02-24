LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 9.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 324,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 304,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
