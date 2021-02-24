LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 9.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 324,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 304,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.