LSB Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 7,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,597. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

