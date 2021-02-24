Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LUC remained flat at $C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,559. The stock has a market cap of C$317.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

