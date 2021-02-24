Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LUC remained flat at $C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$317.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

