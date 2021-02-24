Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Trading Up 5.1%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 320,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 532,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

