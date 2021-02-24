Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 187,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 254,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 million, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

