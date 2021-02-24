LunchMoney (LMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $329.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $399,102.89 and approximately $329.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,218,847 tokens. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

