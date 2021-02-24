Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 9.9%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.11. 14,596,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,555,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.