Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

