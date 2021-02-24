Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

NYSE LDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

