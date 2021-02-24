Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.44

Shares of Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$299.44 and traded as high as C$340.00. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 14 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$289.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$299.44. The firm has a market cap of C$258.41 billion and a PE ratio of -665.36.

About Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.