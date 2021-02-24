Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Valerie B. Jarrett Sells 10,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,843. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

