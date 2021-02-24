M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.