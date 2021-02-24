M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.75. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

