Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

