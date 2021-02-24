Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73.
About Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX)
