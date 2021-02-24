Mader Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MAD)

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

