Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.02. 291,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 200,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

