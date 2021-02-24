Madison Wealth Management Purchases 24,995 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

