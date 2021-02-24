Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 77,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 9,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,351. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

