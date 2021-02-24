Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,644. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

