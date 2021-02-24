Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,067.22. 34,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,703.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

