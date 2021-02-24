Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $13.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

