Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,648 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.48. 245,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.