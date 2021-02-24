Madison Wealth Management Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,473. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

