Madison Wealth Management Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 980,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $266.32. The stock had a trading volume of 363,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

