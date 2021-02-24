Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.36 and traded as high as C$9.88. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 20,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.36.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

