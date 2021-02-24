Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

MGA stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $87.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

