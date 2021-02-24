Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of MGA opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $87.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,384,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Magna International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.