Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.16. Magna Terra Minerals shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 57,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 million and a P/E ratio of -180.00.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

