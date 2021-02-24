MahaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00014509 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,451 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.