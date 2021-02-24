Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 7.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) shares shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Mahindra & Mahindra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

