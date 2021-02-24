MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

