MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $227.96. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,872 shares of company stock worth $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

