Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Gap Down to $325.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25), but opened at GBX 312.55 ($4.08). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 312.55 ($4.08), with a volume of 2,906 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88.

In other news, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

