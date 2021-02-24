Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $109.18 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $2,262.91 or 0.04461385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $109.18 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

