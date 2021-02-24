Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.22

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.22 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91). Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.90 ($1.88), with a volume of 2,398,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 145.78 ($1.90).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

