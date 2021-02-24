Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as high as C$2.17. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 21,252 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$197.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.69.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

