MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 13.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded up 13.3% on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $8.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.98. 6,639,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,290,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get MannKind alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.28.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.