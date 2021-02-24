ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 466.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.93% of ManpowerGroup worth $99,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

MAN stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

