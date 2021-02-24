ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

