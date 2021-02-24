ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

MANT stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

