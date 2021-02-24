MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $50.61 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00496625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00080842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00476482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073681 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,245,561 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.