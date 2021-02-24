Manulife Financial (MFC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.50.

2/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

2/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$24.50 to C$25.00.

2/11/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$28.50.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/13/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50.

1/13/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$19.50 to C$24.50.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$1.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,649,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,596. The stock has a market cap of C$49.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.28.

Get Manulife Financial Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.