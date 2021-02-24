Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.48

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$25.42, with a volume of 9418128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.44.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.28. The firm has a market cap of C$49.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

