MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $262,039.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00535866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00086220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.00510666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074393 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.