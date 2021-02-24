MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0135 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $960,328.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00495427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081311 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00470685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00072696 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

